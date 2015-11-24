Slow-cooker sweet potatoes with bacon and pecans by Mama Steph

Your oven is only so big. I get that. It makes preparing Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner a challenge sometimes! Here is one solution: make your sweet potatoes in a slow-cooker!



Mama Steph's Slow-cooker sweet potatoes with bacon and pecans



Ingredients:



4 pounds of sweet potatoes (smaller ones are preferred, as they're less stringy)

1/2 cup frozen orange juice concentrate

3 TBS butter, cut into small cubes

3 TBS brown sugar

1/2 tsp dried sage

1 1/2 tsp salt

1/2 cup glazed pecans (store-bought, optional)



Method:

Slice peeled sweet potatoes into 1/4-inch slices. Place in slow cooker.



In a small bowl, stir together orange juice concentrate (thawed), brown sugar, salt, and sage. Pour over potatoes. Dot with butter cubes.

Cover and cook on low for 5 to 6 hours, or on high for 2 /12 to 3 hours.



When ready to serve, gently stir to coat all potatoes with the orange juice mixture, pour into serving dish, and sprinkle with crumbled bacon and glazed pecans. For garnish, top with some fresh sage leaves, if available.



If you want to make your own glazed pecans (which are fabulous and easy to make), here's how I did it:



Glazed pecans:



One cup of pecan halves

1 1/2 TBS brown sugar (dark or light)

1/8 tsp vanilla

1/8 tsp salt

1 1/2 tsp water



sprinkle of cinnamon (optional)



Method:



First, combine everything except pecans and cinnamon in a small bowl. Whisk together until combined. Set aside.



Place pecans in a skillet, and place over medium heat. Stay there...don't let them burn! Use a spatula to gently toss the pecans until all are warmed and you begin to smell the fragrance of the nuts.



Immediately pour the sugar mixture over the nuts, and, still over heat, stir the pecans to ensure all are coated, then immediately remove from heat.



Spread pecans in a single layer on a sheet of parchment paper, sprinkle lightly with cinnamon, and allow to cool completely and harden.

Finally, break apart with your hands, and store any leftovers in a airtight storage bag or container.



Enjoy as a snack, or as a topping for casseroles, salads, or ice cream.



Enjoy!

