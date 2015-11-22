Vecinos del acusado asesino de seis en Anderson dicen que oían t - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Vecinos del acusado asesino de seis en Anderson dicen que oían tiroteos en su propiedad

Vista aérea de la propiedad de la familia de William Hudson. (Crédito: Personal de KLTV)
Walter Harris vive al lado de la propiedad de la familia Hudson y dijo que oía muchos tiroteos por la propiedad antes del accidente. (Crédito: Personal de KLTV)
William Hudson hay sido arrestado con cargos por un asesinato. La policía dijo aun habrá más cargos en el futuro. (Crédito: Cárcel del Condado Anderson)

LAKE PALESTINE, TX (KLTV) – Los vecinos que viven cercas de William Mitchell Hudson, el hombre acusado por haber matado a seis personas cercas de un campamento en el este de tejas, dicen que han oído tiroteos venir de su propiedad en el pasado.

La policía aún no ha determinado los motivos o como las víctimas fueron asesinadas pero Walter Harris, que tiene su propiedad enseguida del terreno de la familia de Hudson cercas de Tennessee Colony, dijo que no le sorprende lo que paso debido a la cantidad de tiroteos que el a oído los últimos tres años.

Harris dijo que se oía como una zona de guerra con tiroteos de metralletas todos los días. El añadió diciendo que mucha gente ase casería en esa área pero la baja cantidad de venados que hay ahora le hace creer que eso no era lo que hacía Hudson.

También dijo que más de 100 tiroteos se oían durante el mediodía y hasta los fines de semana, algo que no da sentido cuando en la cacería de venados.

LEE MÁS: La familia de seis campistas acecinados durante un viaje de campo en Anderson está hablando

Otros vecinos en el área dicen que Hudson se había metido en problemas pero la familia era normal. Hudson fue empleado por Winona ISD como conductor de autobús y trabajador de mantenimiento.

El superintendente provisional de Winona ISD, Wiley Donner, dijo que no hubo ningunos problemas con Hudson durante su empleo y que había pasado el examen de historia personal sin indicación de que fuera violento.

