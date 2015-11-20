TaylorMade Weekend: November 21 - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

TaylorMade Weekend: November 21

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) -

Looking for entertainment options for you and your family on this chilly Saturday? Try one of these! 

If you're interested in getting some Christmas shopping done today, before Black Friday, Christmas in Crockett is going on from ten to five today downtown on the square. They're expecting about 200 booths, with food, arts and crafts, and more than enough Christmas cheer to jingle your bells. It's free to get in, and there will be plenty of things for your kids to do while you shop. 

In Tyler, go to The Market, presented by the same people who put on the CCC Sale. The Rose Garden Center will be packed to the brim, but instead of gently used clothing and toys for your kids, they'll have all kinds of local handmade, unique, and even vintage items. It's open today from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and tickets are available at the door. If you're looking for that perfect Christmas gift, or even homemade food item, this is the place to go. 

There are a couple of live productions that you can see tonight on East Texas college campuses as well. First up, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. It's on stage tonight at 7:30 at Tyler Junior College. 

If you've ever watched thirty seconds of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, then you'll enjoy this comedy about six young spellers trying to win a championship, and telling stories about their home life as well. You will laugh a lot at this show, and it'll be a great night to be inside watching a play. Tickets are available at the door.

Another play that will be, much less funny, is Macbeth, on stage tonight at Stephen F. Austin State University. It's the last showing tonight at Turner Auditorium. 

Macbeth is deep, dark, murderous stuff, and is one of Shakespeare's best. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors, and they're available at the door. It starts at 7:30, and remember, it's bad luck to say the word "Macbeth" inside a theater. 

That is entertainment Taylormade for your weekend! 

