Cranberry-broccoli slaw and pumpkin-spiced pecans by Cole's Backyard Grill

Cole’s Backyard Grill's Executive Chef Brian Crawford’s Thanksgiving-Themed will help your holiday be even more delicious. Cole's is located just north of I-20 on Hwy 69 in Lindale.

Cranberry-Broccoli Slaw

Ingredients

Slaw Mix

4 cups Broccoli Slaw bagged mix

¾ cup Dried Cranberries

¼ cup Pumpkin Pie Spiced Pecans

Dressing

½ cup Mayonnaise

Juice from One Orange

1 Tbs Orange Zest

2 Tbs Honey

Directions:

Place all slaw ingredients into mixing bowl and stir to combine.

Mix all dressing ingredients into mixing bowl and use wire whisk to combine.

Pour dressing over slaw mix and stir to combine.

Pumpkin Pie Spiced Pecans

Ingredients

2 ½ cups Shelled Pecans

½ cup Brown Sugar

1 tsp Pumpkin Pie Spice

1 Egg White

Directions:

Place nuts and egg white in a bowl and combine.

Add sugar and spice and stir to mix together.

Spread out on a paper lined or lightly oiled sheet pan.

Bake at 250 degrees F for 25-35 minutes.

Allow to cool and store in an airtight container.