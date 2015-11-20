Friday's Weather: Plenty of sunshine. Mild Temps. Highs near 70

T.G.I.F, East Texas! We're looking for plenty of cobalt blue skies across the area today. Temperatures will remain fairly comfortable with highs warming into the upper 60s to near 70.

This weekend will feature more weather changes. A stout cold front arrives from the north on Saturday bringing in colder weather. We will run a 30% chance for a few isolated showers, but this does not look anything like the previous wet weather systems. Look for temps to only warm into the 50s early on Saturday, then falling by afternoon with a strong northerly breeze. Saturday night into Sunday could feature the coldest morning of the season so far. Overnight lows look poised to drop down into the 30s areawide. Some areas of frost will indeed be likely, with spots seeing a freeze. We struggle to warm near 50 on Sunday with more sunshine.

We stay fairly cool heading into next week with highs near 60 and lows in the 30s to near 40. Right now, We may have another front that gets close to us by late Thanksgiving week. More on that system to come in the upcoming days.

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2015 KLTV. All rights reserved.