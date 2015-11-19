Restaurant Report: One restaurant with several issues

One restaurant had a tough time when the health inspector visited recently.



In Tyler, Rick's on the Square at 104 W. Erwin had the following issues:

Improper cooling for cooked or prepared foods was observed. (thermometer)

Employees were observed not properly washing hands. (unclean)

Dented cans were observed. (danger)

Condensation was found on salad table cover. (thermometer)

Utensils were stacked wet after washing. (unclean)

Personal belongings were found in food prep area. (unclean)



Total demerits: 19



