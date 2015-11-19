Padre sigue coordinaciones de telefono para buscar el cuerpo de - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Padre sigue coordinaciones de telefono para buscar el cuerpo de su dijo desaparecido

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Tony Beason, padre de Tommy que su cuerpo fue encontrado en un arroyo Tony Beason, padre de Tommy que su cuerpo fue encontrado en un arroyo
Tommy Beason. (Crédito: Personal de KLTV) Tommy Beason. (Crédito: Personal de KLTV)

LIBERTY CITY, TX (KLTV) – Un padre del este de Texas dijo haber encontrado el cuerpo de su dijo desaparecido con las coordinaciones de teléfono.

Tony Beason dijo que encontró a su hijo, Tommy Beason, 30, después de haber seguido las coordinaciones de un teléfono a la locación que el recibió de parte de un investigador. Dijo que él pudo identificar a su hijo por las marcas de su cuerpo. Tony dijo que había estado buscando a su hijo Tommy desde que desapareció hace tres semanas.

Tony dijo que el dio gracias a Dios, aunque con dolor, cuando vio el cuerpo de su hijo en el rio porque tan siquiera ahora podía saber done estaba y la búsqueda le estaba afectando.

Tony dijo que él se prometió encontrar el cuerpo de su hijo antes del día de acción de gracias pero no creyó que esto pudiera pasar.

El cuerpo de Tommy Beason fue encontrado alrededor de las 2 p.m. el miércoles en el  arroyo Little Caney en la calle Mount Pisgah cercas del área Liberty City, la policía dijo. Tony dijo que nunca se olvidaría del tiempo que tuvieron juntos.

Tony dijo que su hijo era un impresionante cazador, pescador, atleta y alumno pero desgraciadamente el movimiento de drogas por el este de Texas estos últimos 10 meses habían atrapado a su hijo.

Dijo que él y su hijo hablan menos y menos desde que supo que el hacía drogas.

Tony les conseja a padres que no suelten a sus hijos porque esa no es la manera de responder aunque no escuchen los hijos consejos.

La policía de Rusk cree que el cuerpo es de Tommy pero no pueden confirmarlo hasta que se publiquen los resultados de la autopsia.  Tony dijo que la autopsia será hasta el miércoles, 25 de noviembre.

La investigación ha sido entregada a la policía del condado Gregg, y la autopsia ha sido pedida. La causa de su muerte aún no está publicada.

