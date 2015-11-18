Smith County National Adoption Day - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Smith County National Adoption Day



Press Release: Texas Adoption Resource Exchange

Smith County National Adoption Day - November 20, 9:30 AM

Description: Celebrating National Adoption Month with adoption consummations of children in the county

Location: Rose Heights Church - 2120 Old Omen Road, Tyler TX 75701

Participants: Celebration will consist of adoptive families and children as well as CPS staff, Judges, Attorneys and CASA and this event is open to the public

Contact: Mayo, Kelli - 903-373-2574, Kelli.Mayo@dfps.state.tx.us

