Wednesday's Weather: Plenty of sunshine. Seasonable temps. Highs in the mid 60s

Happy Hump Day, East Texas! We're looking for plenty of cobalt blue skies across the area today. Temperatures will remain fairly comfortable with highs warming into the mid 60s. Tonight, we will see clear skies, and another chilly morning start. Look for overnight lows to drop back into the mid to upper 40s. Thursday & Friday will feature sunny skies and nice temps. Lows in the 40s and highs warming into the mid to upper 60s. This weekend will feature more weather changes. A stout cold front arrives from the north on Saturday bringing in colder weather. We will run a 20% chance for a few isolated showers, but this does not look anything like the previous wet weather systems. Look for temps to only warm into the 50s on Saturday, with a strong northerly breeze. Saturday night into Sunday could feature the coldest morning of the season so far. Overnight lows look poised to drop down into the 30s areawide. Some patchy areas of frost will indeed be possible. We struggle to warm into the low 50s on Sunday with more sunshine. We stay fairly cool heading into next week with highs near 60 and lows in the 30s to near 40. Right now, We may have another front that gets close to us by late Thanksgiving week. More on that system to come in the upcoming days.

Have a great Wednesday!

Copyright 2015 KLTV. All rights reserved.