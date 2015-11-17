Pumpkin-pecan dump cake by Mama Steph

This recipe is super easy! You only need two bowls, and if you don't have a mixer, it's simple to stir it up by hand. Perfect for fall and the upcoming holidays!

Pumpkin-pecan dump cake

1 box of white cake mix (or try spice cake or yellow cake mix, instead)

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1 15 ounce can of pumpkin puree

1 stick of butter, softened

8 ounces cream cheese, room temperature

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 cups powdered sugar

1 cup white chocolate or cinnamon chips

1/2 cup chopped pecans



Method:

Preheat oven to 350. Spray 9x13 baking dish with cooking spray.

Melt butter in microwave in small bowl.

In medium mixing bowl, combine melted butter, cream cheese, vanilla, white chocolate chips and powdered sugar, stirring until smooth and well-blended. Set aside.

In second mixing bowl, combine dry cake mix, pumpkin pie spice, and pumpkin until well blended and the consistency of a thick batter. Spread in the 9x13 pan.

Top with dollops of cream cheese mixture. Use a butter knife to swirl over the top of the batter.

Sprinkle with the pecans.

Bake for 40-45 minutes. Cool completely before cutting to serve.

Copyright 2015 KLTV. All rights reserved.