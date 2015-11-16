Monday's Weather: Cloudy skies. Periods of scattered showers & a rumble of thunder. Highs in the low to mid 70s

Happy Monday, East Texas! The weather looks to turn quite active over the next 24 to 36 hours, including the potential for strong to severe storms. Let's break down the forecast with specifics. Your Monday outlook will feature overcast skies. Look for periods of scattered light showers to develop at times today. Not really, expecting a big show or big storms today. Highs will be quite warm with breezy conditions. Highs will climb into the low to mid 70s. Tonight, look for a few waves of showers and maybe a rumble of thunder. Overnight lows will drop into the 60s. Your Tuesday forecast will call for strong showers and storms to arrive as a line moves into East Texas between 4-7am across the northwest, and moving thru East Texas through mid afternoon. Storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds, large hail and potential for flash flooding. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for most of East Texas for Tuesday. 1-3 inches likely, with some higher totals possible. This whole mess should be out of East Texas by Tuesday evening, leaving clearing skies and cooler conditons. Plenty of sunshine return Wednesday thru Friday with highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the 40s. A new front may arrive by late weekend with cooler air, and potentially another rain chance.

Late tonight into Tuesday is a WEATHER ALERT PERIOD! Stay weather aware and have a plan in place in the event severe weather threatens your neighborhood. Depend on the Stormtracker Weather Team to keep you updated thru the event.

Have a great Monday!

