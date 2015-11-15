Policia de Tyler esta investigando la desaparicion de una ATM - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Policia de Tyler esta investigando la desaparicion de una ATM

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
(Crédito: Personal de KLTV) (Crédito: Personal de KLTV)
TYLER, TX (KLTV) – La policía de Tyler dice que recibió una llamada alarma a las 12:25 a.m. el sábado, 14 de noviembre, del Texas National Bank en la calle 2100 de West Grande. Los oficiales que estuvo en la escena dicen que notaron una machina ATM faltaba de su base y una pieza de maquinaria pesada estaba parqueada en el estacionamiento del banco cuando ellos llegaron.

De acuerdo a la policía, la máquina elevadora fue robada de un sitio de construcción que esta alado del banco y fue usada para remover el ATM de su base. La unidad de crímenes de propiedad de la policía de Tyler estará investigando los dos robos y un habrá más sobre el caso cuando el sospechoso se identificado.

Cualquiera con información sobre los sospechosos involucrados en este crimen se les urge que contacten al departamento de policías en Tyler, al 903-531-1000, o a Crimestoppers, al 903-597-CUFF (2833). Crimestoppers paga hasta $1,000 por información que dé al arresto de los sospechosos y cargos de este delito.

