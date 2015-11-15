Empresa independiente revisa el sistema del agua de la ciudad de - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Empresa independiente revisa el sistema del agua de la ciudad de Tyler

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Alcalde Martin Heines habla durante una conferencia de la ciudad de Tyler. (Crédito: Personal de KLTV) Alcalde Martin Heines habla durante una conferencia de la ciudad de Tyler. (Crédito: Personal de KLTV)
Se ve vasos de agua en la mesa durante la conferencia en Tyler. (Crédito: Personal de KLTV) Se ve vasos de agua en la mesa durante la conferencia en Tyler. (Crédito: Personal de KLTV)

TYLER, TX (KLTV) – Una empresa independiente revisara el sistema del agua de la ciudad de Tyler, el alcalde anuncio el miércoles.

Durante la conferencia, alcalde Martin Heines les dijo a los residentes que el agua aún es segura para consumir de acuerdo a la comisión del ambiente de Texas (Texas Commission on Enviromental Quality, TCEQ). Heines dijo que la empresa empezara su revisión el lunes.

Heines tomó de un vaso de agua variamente durante la conferencia.

La conferencia se inició después que la ciudad fue citada una violación por los números reportados en mayo de 2015. El aviso en octubre, que se mandó por correo a los consumidores, capto la atención de la comunidad, las redes sociales y la defensora de consumidores Erin Brockovich, quien dijo que la ciudad estaba mintiendo a los residentes.

