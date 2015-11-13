Se pronostica una posible tormenta para el principio de la proxi - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Se pronostica una posible tormenta para el principio de la proxima semana en el Este de Texas

By Mark Scirto, Chief Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
By Belen Casillas, Reportera de Contenido Digital
Connect
Credito: KLTV Credito: KLTV
Credito: KLTV Credito: KLTV

En su radar para el principio de la próxima semana:

Las posibilidades de tormentas intensas aumentaran drásticamente el lunes de la próxima semana y continuara hasta el martes, o cuando la fuerte frente de frío se mueva a través del este de Texas.

En este momento, el centro de tormentas pronosticadas (Storm Prediction Center) continúa mirando la posibilidad de fuerte y serias tormentas sobre el Este de Texas empezando el lunes y continuando al martes.  Una abundancia de húmeda correrá al Este de Texas, no solo des del Golfo de México, pero del Océano Pacifico también.

Como resultado, granizo grande, vientos dañinos, fuertes lluvias y un riesgo elevado de tornados aislados estarán a la vista durante este tiempo.  Una corriente de aire baja se moverá a través el sur de las secciones centrales del U.S. empezando el lunes hasta el martes por la tarde. Una vez que el nivel alto de la frente se mueva al este, el riesgo del clima severo disminuirá. De miércoles a viernes de la próxima semana el clima aparece ser más calmado.

Quédese informado del clima durante este tiempo aquí en Noticias del Este de Texas.

Para la versión en inglés: Severe weather outbreak possible next week.

Copyright 2015 KLTV. Todos los derechos reservados. 

Powered by Frankly