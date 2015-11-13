Policia del Condado Smith responde un robo a mano armada en una - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Policia del Condado Smith responde un robo a mano armada en una gasolinera por I-20

La policia esta investigando un robo a mano armada en la Shell gasolinera por I-20 (Credito: Personal de KLTV)

CONDADO SMITH, TX (KLTV) – La policía busca a un hombre que robo una gasolinera Shell en la cuadra 12000 de la carretera Interstate 20, de acuerdo a la Policía del condado de Smith. La policía dice que el hombre está armado con una pistola.

La policia describe al hombre como negro de complecion oscura, estatura 5’5”, con un traje azul oscuro, posiblemente en overoles y una gorra que cubre su cabeza. La edad del hombre a un no se sabe, o la descripción del vehículo.

La policía de Lindale está en la escena. Ningunas lesiones han sido reportadas.

