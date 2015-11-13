Friday's Weather: A mix of sun & clouds. Pleasant temps. Highs in the mid 60s

T.G.I.F, East Texas! After a chilly start across the region today, we're looking at a mix of sun & clouds this afternoon. Look for pleasant, fall-like temps across most locations with highs warming into the mid 60s. Tonight, just a few clouds for our area Friday night football games, otherwise temps cooling down fast. Look for kickoff temps in the mid 50s falling into the upper 40s to near 50 by the end of the games. Saturday will feature an increase in cloud cover. We should stay mainly dry. Highs will only be in the lower 60s with the extra clouds and an easterly breeze. Clouds will give way to a few scattered showers moving in from the southwest. Sunday will not be a washout, just some scattered showers from time to time. Monday, rain chances ramp up a bit. Especially by late day. Highs will warm into the lower 70s! Showers & Storms increase Monday night into Tuesday. All of East Texas has a chance of seeing strong to severe storms during this time, with damaging winds, large hail, flash flooding, and even isolated tornadoes will all be possible. Highs Tuesday will fall in the mid 60s. The rain clears out by Wednesday & Thursday. Look for sunshine to return but temps will be cooler, along with some gusty winds Wednesday. Highs will only be in the mid 50s. Highs will warm back into the mid 60s by Thursday.

Have a great weekend!

