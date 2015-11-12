On the Road: TJC Soccer programs headed to nationals

Already with 52 national championships to its credit, Tyler Junior College has a chance to add two more in the coming weeks.

Both the men's and women's soccer teams have advanced to the Junior College national tournament. For the men, the Apaches will look capture back to back national titles. The program accomplished that feat in 2009 and 2010.

As for the women, they are headed to the national tournament for the fifth time in program history, but for the first time since 2012. The Apaches won it all both in 2009 and 2011.



Hear from both teams in the video.



