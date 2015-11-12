Thursday's Weather: A mix of clouds & sunshine. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s

Happy Thursday, East Texas! Your Thursday & Friday will feature plenty of sunshine with just a few clouds and chilly conditions. Look for highs only in the 60s and lows in the 40s. This weekend, we turn even cooler! Clouds will be on the increase, but Saturday looks good with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs around 60 and lows in the 40s. Sunday, Clouds will be in abundance and scattered showers could move in along a warm front. Highs will warm near 60 Sunday. We warm to near 70 by Monday, with a cold front on approach. Showers & storms look likely Monday into Tuesday. The next strong front moves through Tuesday morning, giving us a blustery, wet day with temps in the low 60s at best. Showers will fade during the day and it will be quite windy!

Have a great Thursday!

Copyright 2015 KLTV. All rights reserved.