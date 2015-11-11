Gift of Love: Michael

Michael is looking for the Gift of Love.

It was a walk through history for Michael and me at the Tyler Historic Aviation Memorial Museum. Michael loves to learn about new things and is like a sponge soaking it all in. This 11-year-old says he enjoys school and his favorite subject is Math.

"I love to learn and to see how to do math and division and stuff like that," Michael said.

As for his future, Michael hopes to one day become a police officer so that he can help others.

Michael also likes to stay active in sports.



"Play basketball and play football," Michael said.

Like most boys his age, Michael also likes video games and hanging out with friends but that's not all.

"I like 4-wheelers, driving stuff and I like playing football," Michael said.

As for his three wishes, Micheal's desire to be adopted is very evident.

"Have a good family that takes care of me, have good parents and have a million dollars," Michael said.

He is eager and ready to experience the many wonders that a family offers. Michael says he looks forward to going out to eat with his family, and even taking a vacation.

"I would like a mom and a dad, two dogs, one brother, one sister, whatever," Michael said.

Michael says finding a family that will love him unconditionally and one he can trust would mean the world to him.

"Because I don't like the place I'm in right now. Foster care. I hate it. And I really want to be adopted," Michael said.

And finding that forever family is Micheal's life mission right now, a family that can show Michael the Gift of Love.

