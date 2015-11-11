Wednesday's Weather: Mostly cloudy skies. 40% chance of scattered storms this afternoon. One or two could be strong. Highs in the mid 70s

Happy Hump Day, East Texas! We're looking at mainly cloudy skies as we move through our Veteran's Day! Look for a cold front to approach ETX by this afternoon sparking off a 40% chance of scattered showers & a few storms, mainly across Deep East Texas. Highs will warm into the mid 70s ahead of the front. Look for breezy conditions ahead of the front today, and windy conditions behind the front this evening. After a brief 6 hour window or so of rain in ETX, we will dry out and clear out tonight. Look for cooler & windy conditions as we drop down into the 40s. Thursday & Friday will feature plenty of sunshine with chilly conditions. Look for highs only in the 60s and lows in the 40s. This weekend, we turn even cooler! Clouds will be on the increase, but Saturday looks good with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs around 60 and lows in the 30s and 40s. Sunday, Clouds will be in abundance and scattered showers could move in along a warm front. Highs will warm near 60 Sunday. We warm to near 70 by Monday, with a cold front on approach. Showers & storms look likely Monday into Tuesday. The next strong front moves through Tuesday morning, giving us a blustery, wet day with temps in the low 60s at best. Showers will fade during the day and it will be quite windy!

Have a great Hump Day!

