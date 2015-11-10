Fan de ‘Guerra de las Galaxias’ muere una semana de ver ‘El Des - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Fan de ‘Guerra de las Galaxias’ muere una semana de ver ‘El Despertar de la Fuerza’

HOUSTON(KPRC/CNN)- Un fan de Guerra de las Galaxias con enfermedad terminal, que vio la nueva película temprano, murió de cáncer.

Daniel Fleetwood tenía 32 años.

Apenas la semana pasada, había asistido a una proyección especial de Guerra de las Galaxias Capitulo Siete: El Despertar de la Fuerza después de que su esposa y seguidores le pidieron a Disney que le ayudaran a cumplir el último deseo de Fleetwood.

Hasta el mismo Luke Skywalker, Mark Hamil, se unió a la causa de la Fuerza para Daniel.

Esta madrugada, la esposa de Fleetwood puso un mensaje en su página de Facebook: “Daniel aguanto una increíble lucha hasta el final. Ahora él está con Dios y con la fuerza.”

