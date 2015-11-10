Agencias estan en alerta por un hombre que escapo del palacio de - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Agencias estan en alerta por un hombre que escapo del palacio de justicia en el centro de Texas

Randy Hill, 29, escapo del palacio de justicia en Groesbeck, Texas. (Crédito: Policía del Condado de Limestone) Randy Hill, 29, escapo del palacio de justicia en Groesbeck, Texas. (Crédito: Policía del Condado de Limestone)
GROESBECK, TX (KLTV)- Agencias del centro del este de Texas están en alerta por un hombre que reportan escapo de la custodia de un palacio de justicia en el condado de Limestone.

El hombre, Randy Hill de 29 años, estaba en la corte de Groesbeck aproximadamente 60 millas al oeste de Palestine, cuando corrió. Él había sido acusado de tres felonías y estaba libre bajo fianza antes de haber huido de la sala de justicia. Él estaba en la sala de justicia para discutir un acuerdo con el fiscal en caso de que fuera necesario que regresará bajo custodia.

El jerife del condado de Limestone le dijo a KXXV-TV que aunque Hill no este armado, debe ser considerado peligroso.

Fue visto por última vez vistiendo una chaqueta blanca de cierre con camisa negra, pantalones negros y tenis blancos.

Se reporta que Hill tiene conexiones en Wortham, Texas.

