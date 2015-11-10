Tuesday's Weather: A mixture of sun & clouds. Highs warm into the mid 70s

Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Your forecast for Tuesday will feature a mix of sun & clouds through the day. Temps will warm nicely into the mid 70s. Tonight, clouds will begin to increase once again and thicken. A few spotty showers will be possible across ETX by Wednesday morning. Scattered showers & storms may increase between noon and early afternoon across the area, as a front moves through the region. One or two of the storms could approach severe limits. The Storm Prediction Center is monitoring the area for the potential of strong storms. The northern half of ETX is under a "Slight" risk, while the southern half is under a "marginal" risk. Damaging winds would be the main threat. The good news is that this system will be a fast mover unlike our past few systems, so flooding is not a concern. Highs Wednesday will warm into the mid 70s ahead of the front. Thursday, we turn cooler, windy and sunny! Highs Thursday thru the weekend will be in the low to mid 60s while overnight lows fall down into the 40s. Our next rain maker set to arrive next Sunday & Monday.

Have a great Tuesday!

