Southern salted-caramel praline fudge with Mama Steph

This decadent fudge is beautiful enough for gift-giving, that is if you can keep your own hands off of it! It's surprisingly easy to make, too.



Southern salted-caramel praline fudge

(adapted from sundayscakery.com)



1 14 ounce can of sweetened condensed milk

3 1/4 cups of white chocolate chips (like Hershey's white chocolate morsels)

1 1/4 cup of caramel pieces (Kraft caramels, for example)

2 TBS water

3/4 cup pecan halves or pieces

flaky salt (optional)



Method:



Line a 9x9 baking pan with parchment paper.

Mix condensed milk and white chocolate together in a saucepan over medium-low heat, stirring frequently.

When milk/chocolate mixture is melted, pour half of the mixture into the lined pan.

Place caramel and water in medium sized microwave-safe bowl, and microwave for one minute. Stir, If not smooth and creamy, microwave for 30 more seconds.(this will vary by microwave)

Stir the melted caramel well, and pour over the white chocolate.

If using salt, sprinkle two or three pinches over the caramel.

Sprinkle pecans over the caramel, evenly distributing over the whole pan.

Finish by pouring the remaining white chocolate over the pecans.

Use an offset spatula or rubber spatula to smooth the top gently.

Allow to harden for several hours before cutting.



Enjoy!



