World Variety Produce, Inc. voluntarily recalls pine nuts due to possible health risk

Released by the Food and Drug Administration:



World Variety Produce, Inc. of Los Angeles, CA is voluntarily recalling Italian Pine Nuts 2oz and 3oz, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever,diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

Italian Pine Nuts were distributed through retailers in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Recalled Italian Pine Nuts can be identified by the following descriptions:

Melissa's Italian Pine Nuts Brand Melissa's Italian Pine Nuts Packaging 2oz (57g) Plastic Bag UPC Code 0-45255-14351-5 Use By Date (located on back panel) 09.14.2016 Batch Code (located on back panel) 15CNP10

Wegmans Italian Classics Pine Nuts 3oz Brand Wegmans Italian Classics Pine Nuts Packaging 3oz (85g) Square Plastic Tub UPC Code 0-77890-24823-2 Best Used By Date (located on bottom of tub) 041016, 041716

The recall was a result of a routine random sampling program by the FDA which revealed that the finished products contained the bacteria. The company has ceased the production and distribution of the product as the FDA and World Variety Produce, Inc. continue their investigation as to what caused the problem.