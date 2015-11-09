Monday's Weather: Morning clouds & sprinkles. PM clearing skies. Highs in the mid 60s

Happy Monday, East Texas! We're looking at very weak disturbance moving through the area this morning. We're seeing a few spotty sprinkles and clouds in the region. Look for this to slowly move off to our East as we move into the afternoon hours today. Otherwise, look for a decent day with temps warming into the mid 60s. Tuesday, we'll see a mix of sun & clouds across East Texas. Look for morning temps in the low 50s and highs in the mid 70s. A few more clouds increase Tuesday night, and a front approaches the area by Wednesday. This front will bring with it a decent shot at a line of showers and storms by late morning to around midday Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined the area under a "slight" risk for strong storms. We'll keep a close eye on it. One or two storms may become severe but the main dynamics will be just to our northeast. This system will be a quick mover, and be out of here by late Wednesday afternoon. We turn windy and much cooler behind the front. Lows by Thursday morning will be back down into the mid 40s, with highs struggling to get into the 60s. It gets even cooler as we head towards late week and the weekend as an area of high pressure builds in from the north. Our next rain maker is scheduled to appear by next Sunday. Highs by then may not even get out of the 50s!

Have a great week!

