Robos de vehículos de aéreo no tripulados en Tyler pueden ser relacionados a los robos en Dallas

By Francesca Washington, Multi-Media Journalist
Tyler, TX (KLTV)- Miles de dólares en vehículos de aéreo no tripulados fueron robados de una tienda de afición en Tyler la mañana del viernes.

Policía dice que alguien forzó la puerta de enfrente de Hobby Town US, fueras de la avenida de Broadway, justo antes de las 2 de la mañana. Investigadores creen que este incidente puede ser relacionado con otros robos de vehículos de aéreo no tripulados.

Abraham Eastman dijo que quien se forzó dentro de su tienda sabía exactamente lo que estaban buscando.

“Eran específicos a lo que se dirigían. Ellos sabían dónde estaba y fueran derecho hacia él,” Eastman dijo.

Hobby Town USA ha estado en Tyler por 11 años. A través de la tienda encontraras una variedad de artículos pero Eastman dice que ellos son conocidos por una cosa.

“Quisiera decir que somos la capital de vehículos de aéreo no tripulados en el este de Texas,” Eastman dijo.

Los vehículos de aéreo no tripulados son exactamente lo que intruso fue por. En el video de vigilancia se puede ver como la persona entra a la tienda con una bolsa grande y va derecho a la sección donde se encuentran los vehículos de aéreo no tripulados.

Eastman dice que los precios de los vehículos de aéreo no tripulados son de $25 hasta $3,500.

Lo que fue robado es un total de….

“…alrededor de 12 tal vez 15 mil dólares,” Eastman dijo.

Eastman dijo que los vehículos de aéreo no tripulados están creciendo en popularidad para los clientes y que ahora los ladrones.

“Supongo que los trataran de vender. Y es probable que los trataran de vender en Craiglist o tal vez eBay,” dijo Eastman.

A principios de esta semana ocurrieron varios robos en el área de Dallas en tiendas de afición similares.

“Vamos a hablar con los investigadores en Dallas para ver lo que tienen, compara notas y ver si estamos tratando con el mismo sospechoso,” dijo Tyler PD PIO Don Martin.

Pero por ahora, Eastman no va a parar, y espera que se haga justicia.

“Casi creo que es el Grinch que quiso robar nuestro espirito de navidad, y no lo vamos a dejar,” Eastman dijo.

La policía de Longview fue avisada del robo y dijeron que nadie se ha forzado dentro de su localización de  Hobby Town USA. 

