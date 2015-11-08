Policia de Longview arresta a tres en caso de usurpacion de dinero

Policia de Longview arresta a tres en caso de usurpacion de dine - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Buffy Renee Driggers. (Crédito: Cárcel del condado Gregg) Buffy Renee Driggers. (Crédito: Cárcel del condado Gregg)
Jeremy Michael Norton. ((Crédito: Cárcel del condado Gregg) Jeremy Michael Norton. ((Crédito: Cárcel del condado Gregg)

Del  departamento de policía de Longview

LONGVIEW, TX- El 5 de noviembre del 2015 a las 4:58 de la tarde, la policía de Longview respondió a un llamado de actividad sospechosa en un hotel cercas de la autopista 31. Durante la investigación, oficiales localizaron a varios sospechosos que se cree participaron en una usurpación de dinero a través del condado de Gregg, Texas, incluyendo a Longview.

Detectives obtuvieron una orden de registro para el lugar y localizaron más de $5000.00 en monedas de usurpación, numerosas identificaciones falsas, licencias de conducir robadas, cheques usurpados y tarjetas de crédito robadas. Oficiales también localizaron el  equipo de computadoras que era usado para la producción de la usurpación de dinero y otros productos usurpados como las identificaciones falsas  y cheques. Tres personas fueron arrestadas en el lugar.

Marcilin Allenon Smith, 44, de Longview fue arrestado por robo de propiedad, falsificación de instrumentos de seguridad del gobierno, fallo de identificar fugitivo e intención de dar mal información, y orden azul de junta de libertad condicional.

Jeremy Michael Norton, 35, de Hallsville, fue arrestado por fallo de identificar fugitivo, dar información falsa y orden de falsificación.

Buffy Renee Driggers Norton, 34, de Hallsville, fue arrestada por uso fraudulento y posesión de información de identificación, fallo de identificación intento fugitivo e información falsa.   

