La corte suprema de Texas escuchara el caso de ETBU sobre los beneficios anticonceptivos

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
De Texas Tribune

Austin, Texas- La corte suprema de los estados unidos va a decidir si organizaciones sin fines de lucro deben ser requeridas a proveer pastillas anticonceptivas a sus empleadas o si los empleadores pueden oponerse a ciertos anticonceptivos según sus motivos religiosos.  

La corte anuncio el viernes que considera el caso traído por la Universidad Bautista del este de Texas (ETBU) y la Universidad Bautista de Houston en contra del gobierno federal. Una disposición de La Ley de Cuidados de Salud Asequibles requirien que algunos empleadores provean cobertura anticonceptiva. Este es solo uno de siete casos a lo largo del país que la corte suprema ha aceptado escuchar en seguida.

Las universidades religiosas se oponen a anticonceptivos de emergencia, incluyendo a las pastillas llamadas ‘la mañana-después’, y dispositivos intrauterinos, que ellos llaman ‘abortifacients’ o drogas que inducen el aborto. (Expertos en la salud y ciencias han disputado esa reclamación.)

La Ley de Cuidados de Salud Asequibles requiere que empleadores con 50 o más empleados ofrezcan planes de salud con ‘mínima cobertura esencial’, incluyendo acceso para las mujeres a anticonceptivos aprobados por el gobierno federal, sin copagos o deducibles.

Bajo las leyes de libertad religiosas, organizaciones religiosas sin fines de lucro pueden solicitar ‘accuerdos’ para ser excusados del mandado de anticonceptivos. Las organizaciones tienen que enviar una forma o notificación certificando la objeción de la organización a pagar por cobertura anticonceptiva debido a sus motivos religiosos. Al hacer esto, las obligaciones administrativas para proveer cobertura anticonceptiva son transferidas a la compañía de seguranza o un tercero, que se encarga del manejo de reclamaciones.

