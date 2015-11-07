Un adolecente de Jacksonville muere en un accidente de vehiculo - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Un adolecente de Jacksonville muere en un accidente de vehiculo en la area Abilene.

Hunter Vess ((Crédito: miembro de familia) Hunter Vess ((Crédito: miembro de familia)

ABILENE, TX (KLTV)- Un adolecente murió en un accidente de vehículo en el área de Abilene el sábado por la mañana.

La policía de Abilene dice que Hunter Vess, 19, de Jacksonville, perdió control de su camioneta blanca, 2004 Chevy Silverado, apenas antes de las 6:30 a.m. el sábado durante que viajaba hacia el oeste del carretera 20 marco de milla 280.

Vess después fue pronunciado muerto en el Hendrick Medical Center de parte de Justice of the Peace McAuliffe, acuerdo a Sargento Lynn Beard.

Un testigo le dijo a la policía, el Chevy que Vess manejaba, paso otro vehículo cuando se desvió al sácate causando que Vess perdiera el control. La policía dijo que el después regreso a la carretera causando el auto rodar y expulsando a Vess del vehículo. 

Vess no tenía su cinturón puesto y era la única persona en el vehículo, acurdo a la policía.

El accidente esta siendo investigo por el departamento de policía en Abilene de la división de tráfico.

Copyright 2015 KLTV. Todos los derechos reservados. 

Powered by Frankly