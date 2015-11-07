Angelina Classic: Panola falls to Mc Lennon - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Angelina Classic: Panola falls to Mc Lennon

CARTHAGE, TX (KLTV) -

The Panola Fillies took on Mc Lennan College, Friday night, in the Omen's Basketball Angelina Classic. 

Despite a strong second half, where the Fillies scored 33 points in the third quarter alone, it would fail to be enough for a win. Mc Lennan took this match-up with a  72-65 final. 

Positive takeaways from this game include: 

R'Trevia Randolph - 6 points, 2 steals

Teanna Frances-Henderson - 6 points

Charlynn Perry - 6 points

Amanda Cruz - 4 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal

Genesis Riveria - 3 points 

Destiney Johnson - 2 points, 7 rebounds 

Panola's next game in the Classic is against Seminole State at 1 p.m. on Saturday. 

