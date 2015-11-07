Policia de Longview busca informacion despues de un tiroteo - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Policia de Longview busca informacion despues de un tiroteo

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) – La policía de Longview esta investigando un disparo de armas el viernes por la mañana que dejo dos personas heridas al sur de la ciudad.

El departamento dice que a las 1:24 de la mañana el jueves, un oficial del departamento de policía de Longview estaba patrullando cercas de la cuadra 400 del East Melton Street cuando escucho varios disparos.

El oficial localizo la casa, donde el creyó escuchar los balazos y donde se encontraban las dos víctimas. La policía determino que una víctima sufrió de un hueso roto pero no había sido disparada. La policía también determino que la otra víctima, que había sido disparada, no tenía heridas que amenazaran su vida. 

Los dos fueron transportados a Good Shepherd Medical Center para tratamiento.

La policía aún no identifica a los sospechosos y al investigación todavía sigue. Para contribuir mas información, contacte al departamento al 903-237-1199. Si el informante desea quedarse anónimo puede reportar la información por internet a Crimestoppers en greggcountycrimestopper.org o llame a 903-236-7867.

La policía todavía no ha publicado las identidades de las personas involucradas en el tiroteo.

Copyright 2015 KLTV. Todos los derechos reservados. 

Powered by Frankly