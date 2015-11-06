Friday's Weather: A few scattered showers. Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 70s

T.G.I.F East Texas! Showers and a few rumbles of storms may continue into Deep East Texas across central and portions of Deep East Texas. Rainfall should come to the end from north to south across the area by this morning.

Right now, most of your Friday, including Friday night football looks to be mainly dry across the north! Temps will warm into the low 70s before falling back thru the 60s during the football games.

Another wave of showers may move through the central and southern sections of ETX (I-20 & south) during your Saturday. Otherwise, look for plenty of clouds and temps only in the low 60s for highs. We're heading down into 40s Sunday & Monday mornings with highs struggling to warm into the 60s.

Have a great weekend!