One East Texas restaurant scores serious violations in latest report

One East Texas restaurant was given the most serious violations in the latest inspection period.

In Tyler, Taj Mahal Grill at 5221 South Broadway was given 5 critical violations;

  • Improper cooling of cooked and ready to eat foods was found
  • Cooked chicken and diced tomatoes were held too warm
  • A steamer of rice was held too cold
  • Stored cooked products were not date marked
  • Food contact surfaces needed cleaning

 Total demerits: 21

