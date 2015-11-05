Thursday's Weather: Periods of showers & storms. Some severe weather possible. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Happy Thursday, East Texas! We're looking at a Stormtracker Weather Alert Day ! Showers & storms will increase in coverage throughout the day. Most of the rainfall during the first half of the day is expected to remain below severe limits. Moderate to heavy rainfall will be possible and Flash Flood watches are in effect for our north & western counties through today. A secondary line of storms are expected to organize later this afternoon into the evening hours, and move into ETX ahead of a strong cold front. This is the main time frame where I expect the potential for severe thunderstorms to develop and push through. Damaging winds, and Flash Flooding will be the main threats followed by hail, and a low isolated tornado chance. Best time frame seems to be lining up from 6pm thru Midnight. Stay tuned to the Stormtracker Weather Team throughout the day for the latest weather information.

Showers and a few rumbles of storms may continue into the overnight hours across central and portions of Deep East Texas. Rainfall should come to the end from north to south across the area by Friday morning. Right now, most of your Friday, including Friday night football looks to be dry! Temps will warm into the low 70s before falling back thru the 60s during the football games.

Another wave of showers may move through the central and southern sections of ETX (I-20 & south) during the first half of your Saturday. Otherwise, look for plenty of clouds and temps only in the 60s for highs. We're heading down into 40s Sunday, Monday, & Tuesday mornings with highs struggling to warm into the 60s. Dry weather is expected until possibly midweek when a few shower chances could return for our Veterans Day.

Have a great Thursday!