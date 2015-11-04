Gift of Love: Wesley

Wesley is looking for the Gift of Love

It was a superhero adventure for Wesley and me as we made our way around the comic book store. Wesley loves comics and can name off almost every single one of them! This 10th grader says he already knows what he wants to be when he grows up.



"I'm probably going to be a welder," Wesley said.

Wesley says his favorite class at school is theater arts. He is also interested in art and travel.

"Of course, My life long dream is to go to Japan," Wesley said.

Comic books top Wesley's list of favorite things but He is also interested in Greek mythology and Star Wars. Like most boys his age, Wesley likes to hang out with friends.

"Reading, playing outside and watching T.V.," Wesley said.

Wesley also says that he enjoys going to church and it's important to him that his forever family goes to church too.

"I would like to have a mom and a dad. I would like to be an only child or I would be a with an older brother or sister," Wesley said.

Wesley is very excited about being adopted. He wants a family that enjoys sports, playing and doing fun things together. Wesley wants more than anything to be loved and be part of a family.

"Because I haven't seen my parents since I was five," Wesley said as he sighed and looked down.

Wesley hopes a forever family will come before his childhood is over ....a family that will show Wesley the Gift of Love.

