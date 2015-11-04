Wednesday's Weather: Mostly cloudy skies. More humid. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Happy Hump Day, East Texas! Your Wednesday looks decent with a mix of clouds and spots of sun in the sky this afternoon. Highs warm into the mid 70s.

Our next significant rain maker arrives by Thursday into Friday. Look for a 80% chance of scattered showers & storms to become widespread across the area. Another good soaker possible with amounts once again, at 1"+.... We do have the potential of seeing strong to severe storms on Thursday afternoon and evening, so stay Tuned! Highs Thursday and Friday will be in the low to mid 70s. Turning colder as we move into the upcoming weekend behind this system with highs struggling to reach the low 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s!

Have a great Hump Day!