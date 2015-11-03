Sports WebXtra: Volleyball playoffs

Check out this Sports WebXtra for all the times and places where the high school volleyball playoffs will get underway this week.

Volleyball Playoff Pairings

CLASS 5A

Region II

Bi-District

Lindale def. Pine Tree

Longview vs. Whitehouse, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Hawkins HS

Sulphur Springs vs. Corsicana, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Forney HS

Hallsville vs. Lufkin, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Carthage HS

CLASS 4A

RegionII

Bi-District

Brownsboro vs. Crandall, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Eustace HS

Emory Rains vs. Mabank, 6 p.m. Tuesdaym Edgewood HS

Canton vs. Athens, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Eustace HS

Pleasant Grove vs. Bullard, 7 p.m. Tuesday

Gilmer def. Liberty-Eylau

Spring Hill def. Paris

Kilgore vs. North Lamar, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Emory Rains HS

CLASS 4A

Region III

Bi-District

Carthage def. Center

Rusk def. Huntington

Diboll def. Tatum

Henderson def. Jasper

CLASS 3A

Region II

Bi-District

Alba-Golden vs. Leonard, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Greenville HS

Grand Saline vs. Caddo Mills, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Wills Point HS

Quitman vs. Van Alstyne, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Greenville HS

DeKalb vs. Paul Pewitt, 7 p.m. Tuesday

Paris Chisum vs. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 6 p.m., Tuesday, Bogata Rivercrest HS

Queen City vs. Prairiland, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Mount Pleasant HS

Region III

Bi-District

White Oak vs. Malakoff, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Lindale HS

New Diana vs. Troup, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Winona HS

Eustace vs. Sabine, 6 p.m. Tuesday

Palestine Westwood vs. Hemphill, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Corrigan-Camden HS

Central Heights vs. Elkhart, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Grapeland HS

Crockett vs. Woodville, 6 p.m. Tuesday

CLASS 2A

Region III

Bi-District

Simms Bowie vs. Sulphur Springs North Hopkins, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill HS

Beckville vs. Union Grove, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Longview HS

Ore City vs. Timpson, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Longview HS

Big Sandy vs. Carlisle, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Tyler All Saints HS

Leveret’s Chapel vs. Sulphur Bluff

Cross Roads vs. Normangee, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Groesbeck HS

San Augustine vs. Hull-Daisetta, 6 p.m. Tuesday

