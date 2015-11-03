Sports WebXtra: Volleyball playoffs

Check out this Sports WebXtra for all the times and places where the high school volleyball playoffs will get underway this week.
Volleyball Playoff Pairings
CLASS 5A
Region II
Bi-District
Lindale def. Pine Tree
Longview vs. Whitehouse, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Hawkins HS
Sulphur Springs vs. Corsicana, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Forney HS
Hallsville vs. Lufkin, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Carthage HS
CLASS 4A
RegionII
Bi-District
Brownsboro vs. Crandall, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Eustace HS
Emory Rains vs. Mabank, 6 p.m. Tuesdaym Edgewood HS
Canton vs. Athens, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Eustace HS
Pleasant Grove vs. Bullard, 7 p.m. Tuesday
Gilmer def. Liberty-Eylau
Spring Hill def. Paris
Kilgore vs. North Lamar, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Emory Rains HS
CLASS 4A
Region III
Bi-District
Carthage def. Center
Rusk def. Huntington
Diboll def. Tatum
Henderson def. Jasper
CLASS 3A
Region II
Bi-District
Alba-Golden vs. Leonard, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Greenville HS
Grand Saline vs. Caddo Mills, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Wills Point HS
Quitman vs. Van Alstyne, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Greenville HS
DeKalb vs. Paul Pewitt, 7 p.m. Tuesday
Paris Chisum vs. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 6 p.m., Tuesday, Bogata Rivercrest HS
Queen City vs. Prairiland, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Mount Pleasant HS
Region III
Bi-District
White Oak vs. Malakoff, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Lindale HS
New Diana vs. Troup, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Winona HS
Eustace vs. Sabine, 6 p.m. Tuesday
Palestine Westwood vs. Hemphill, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Corrigan-Camden HS
Central Heights vs. Elkhart, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Grapeland HS
Crockett vs. Woodville, 6 p.m. Tuesday
CLASS 2A
Region III
Bi-District
Simms Bowie vs. Sulphur Springs North Hopkins, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill HS
Beckville vs. Union Grove, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Longview HS
Ore City vs. Timpson, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Longview HS
Big Sandy vs. Carlisle, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Tyler All Saints HS
Leveret’s Chapel vs. Sulphur Bluff
Cross Roads vs. Normangee, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Groesbeck HS
San Augustine vs. Hull-Daisetta, 6 p.m. Tuesday
