7 from 7: Fraternity chapter closed at UT Tyler and polls open for Election Day

Good afternoon! We hope you are having a great Tuesday!



Check out these headlines before you tune into KLTV News at 4, 5 and 6. You can watch our live newscasts on the KLTV News app or on our website via this live stream, just in case you're not near a tv today.

1. The national office of the Kappa Sigma fraternity confirmed it has closed the chapter at the University of Texas at Tyler. This move comes after UT Tyler and the national office's investigations into allegations of inappropriate behavior and a "disturbing social media post" made against the Rho Nu chapter.

2. The polls opened for Election Day Tuesday morning. From statewide amendments to city measures, voters have plenty to consider. Something new this year only for Smith County voters is the ability to cast a ballot at any of the 34 polls, places not just in the precinct in which they live.

3. There are seven different propositions that will be on the ballot Tuesday on topics ranging from property taxes to hunting.

4. One person was arrested in Longview Tuesday afternoon after a shot was fired in the 2800 block of Bill Owens Parkway. No one was injured and the weapon has not been located.

5. A strong cold front is expected to move through East Texas late on Thursday and continue through early on Friday morning. As this front moves into and through our area, there will be a chance for strong to severe thunderstorms ahead of and along the front.

6. One person was killed in a wreck on the I-20 access road, east of Highway 149 in Gregg County this morning. Officials found the vehicle in a creek.

7. Five people were displaced following a fire Tuesday morning in the 1100 block of Chappell Street in Longview. According to the fire marshal's office, no one was home when the first fire crews arrived.

See you soon!