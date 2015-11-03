Tuesday's Weather: Morning dense fog. Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 70s

Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Morning fog, followed by plenty of low clouds today across East Texas. Highs in the mid 70s.

Tonight, a few clouds in the area otherwise partly clear. Overnight lows drop into the 50s and low 60s.

Wednesday looks decent with a mix of sun and clouds in the skies. Highs warm into the mid 70s.

Our next significant rain maker arrives by Thursday into Friday. Look for a 70% chance of scattered showers & storms to become widespread across the area. Another good soaker possible with amounts once again, near 1"+.... We do have the potential of seeing strong to severe storms on Thursday afternoon. Stay Tuned! Highs Thursday and Friday will be in the low to mid 70s. Turning colder as we move into the upcoming weekend behind this system with highs struggling to reach the low 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s!

Have a great Tuesday!

