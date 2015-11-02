Monday's Weather: Dense morning fog & mist. Clearing skies this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s

Happy Monday, East Texas! We're dealing with morning dense fog and mist this morning across the area. In fact, a dense fog advisory is in effect for the northwestern sections of ETX thru mid morning. Look for clearing skies to develop this afternoon with highs warming into the mid 70s. Tonight, a few clouds in the area otherwise partly clear. Overnight lows drop into the 50s. Tuesday looks good with mostly sunny skies. Highs warm into the mid 70s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for our Wednesday with highs warming into the mid 70s. Our next significant rain maker arrives by Thursday into Friday. Look for a 50% chance of scattered showers & storms to become widespread across the area. Another good soaker possible with amounts once again, near 1"+.... Highs Thursday and Friday will be in the low to mid 70s. Turning colder as we move into the upcoming weekend behind this system with highs struggling to reach the low 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s!

Have a great Monday!

