Several East Texas schools could make the move to 6A

John Tyler, Longview, and Lufkin high schools could soon join Robert E. Lee in the 6A ranks after UIL reclassification takes next year.



Every two years, the UIL reclassifies and realigns high schools based on population. On Friday, high schools submitted their current enrollment to the UIL, and J.T., Longview, and Lufkin could qualify to be bumped up from 5A to 6A.



John Tyler reported 2,580 enrolled students, Lufkin reported 2,240 enrolled students, and Longview reported 2,200 enrolled students. Two years ago, any school that had more than 2,100 students was classified as 6A. It's unclear what the cut-off will be this year, but it will likely go up.

Based on last year's cut-off and Friday's numbers, it appears for the time being that John Tyler, Longview, and Lufkin could possibly join Robert E. Lee in the 6A ranks as early as next season.



