Shrimp Magnolia pasta by Copeland's of New Orleans Longview

Copeland's of New Orleans is now open in Longview at 3214 N. 4th Street. Check out this simple-to-make dish that you will be able to replicate at home, even if you can't visit them in Longview. Chef Manny Velasquez shares how to make it in the video attached, or see the recipe below.



Shrimp Magnolia Pasta:

Ingredients:

Shrimp

Olive oil

Cremini mushrooms

Grape tomato

Roasted garlic

House seasonings

Shrimp butter sauce

Garlic butter

Basil,

Fettuccine pasta

Method:





Copeland's Facebook page is located here.