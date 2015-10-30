Friday Weather: Increasing Clouds. Rain arrives late day. Highs in the low to mid 70s

T.G.I.F. East Texas! Your Friday will feature mostly cloudy to cloudy skies. It will turn a bit breezy with a southerly wind gusting 15-20 mph. We will see a 40% chance for scattered showers (mainly west and north) during the afternoon hours.

Better rain chances arrive late Friday night (during and after Friday night Football) into Saturday morning. This is when I expect the heaviest, steady rain to fall. Highs on Saturday will warm into the mid 70s. Most of the rainfall should be over, and to our east, minus a few spotty wrap around showers for Halloween, trick-or-treating Saturday night! Temps will fall into the 60s during the evening, and into the 50s overnight.

Sunday looks good with skies clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. We stay in the mid to upper 70s into next week with a mix of clouds and sunshine. More clouds arrive Tuesday evening, with rain and storms returning into Wednesday!

*Don't forget daylight saving time this Sunday morning at 2am. We fall back one hour! *

Have a great weekend!

