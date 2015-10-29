Restaurant Reports: Five perfect scores for Tyler eateries - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Restaurant Reports: Five perfect scores for Tyler eateries

By Bob Hallmark, Multi-Media Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
(KLTV) -

There were five restaurants that were doing everything right, according to their latest inspection reports from the health department.

PERFECT SCORES

TYLER
Papacita’s of Tyler, Inc.
6704 S. Broadway, Tyler

Donut Palace
4007 #C S Broadway, Tyler

Schlotzsky’s #3
2105 SSE Loop 323, Tyler

Cici’s Pizza #486
211 NNW Loop 323, Tyler

The Stand
16700 FM 2493 #1600, Tyler

Copyright 2015 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly