Thursday's Weather: Mostly sunny skies. A few extra clouds this afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s

Happy Thursday, East Texas! We're tracking another dry & pleasant day across the area. Look for mostly sunny skies Thursday, with highs climbing into the mid to upper 70s. A few extra high clouds stream in this evening, but we stay dry. Look for overnight lows to fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s with increasing clouds. Friday will feature mostly cloudy to cloudy skies. It will turn a bit breezy with a southerly wind gusting 15-20 mph. We will see a 40% chance for scattered showers (mainly west and north) during the afternoon hours. Better rain chances arrive late Friday night (after Friday night Football) into Saturday morning. This is when I expect the heaviest, steady rain to fall. Highs on Saturday will warm into the mid 70s. Most of the rainfall should be over, and to our east, minus a few spotty wrap around showers for Halloween, trick-or-treating Saturday night! Temps will fall into the 60s during the evening, and into the 50s overnight. Sunday looks good with skies clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. We stay in the mid to upper 70s into next week with a mix of clouds and sunshine. More clouds arrive Tuesday evening, with rain and storms returning into Wednesday!

*Don't forget daylight saving time this Sunday morning at 2 a.m. We fall back one hour! *

Have a great Thursday!

