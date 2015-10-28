Recall on Auvi-Q epinephrine injections - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Recall on Auvi-Q epinephrine injections

Epinephrine injection pens under the brand name Auvi-Q, used to treat deadly allergic reactions, are being recalled over dosage concerns, manufacturer Sanofi announced in a statement.

The company said customers who purchased the drug can visit this site, call 1-866-726-6340 or email cs@sanofi.com to return their injectors and receive a refund.

