East Texas resident worried after rains caused large hole in roof

One East Texan's roof will not keep the rain out of her house.

Right outside of Angel Smith's house are pieces of her ceiling. Walk up to her front steps, and her living room looks normal at first, until you look up at the roof.



There is a giant hole in her ceiling that fell through near the spot where her granddaughter was standing on Friday



Her friend, Gloria Tilley, showed other areas of the house. Cracks in the ceiling, and a worry that if the rains return, there could be more damage.



“One more rain and she'll be caught in it," says Tilley.



Tilley’s worried about the family's safety and health because Angel is disabled, needing oxygen to breathe.



"She has to be in a wheelchair; she can walk a little bit on her walker, but not much. Her daughter is a double amputee, and they need help bad," says Tilley.



Help that hopefully can come before the next bad weather. Smith says there's already too much accumulated from previous storms.



"There's mold downstairs and there's mold in the bathroom and in different places," says Smith



We reached out to the landlord, who said she was aware of the issue and would send someone to fix it. The Landlord said that they'd tried to come over Monday, but no one was home.



At the moment, Smith is holding on to any hope that the weather will not cause more issues to pop up.



"I stay in faith I know that God is able and I just rely on my faith," says Smith.

Smith tells us that rains in April and May caused water to come in through the floor, and she believes that may have contributed to the hole that happened on Friday.



