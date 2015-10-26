DAVID trail mix recall announced

The Food and Drug Administration has announced the recall of a batch of trail mix by the DAVID brand.



The recall is specifically for the DAVID "Sweet & Salty" flavor trail mix. ConAgra foods of Omaha, Nebraska, is voluntarily recalling the trail mix due to the presence of an ingredient in the trail mix that contains milk protein, which is not declared on the packaging. The finished product is made for ConAgra Foods by a third party supplier who is conducting a separate recall for similar, impacted products, the FDA says.



The product could be a serious health risk, even life-threatening, for those who are allergic to milk. ConAgra says one person that they are aware of had an allergic reaction to the food.



The DAVID Trail Mix Sweet & Salty UPC is: 26200 23885, 5oz. bags/149g.



Consumers with questions should call our Consumer Affairs hotline at: (800) 881-3989, open 24 hours a day/7 days a week.