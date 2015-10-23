Chicken Liver Salad by Simon Webster - Sabor a Pasion

Don't be afraid to try something besides chicken wings or breasts...the livers are quite tasty and are packed with nutrients, as well! This salad is simple but sure to impress your dinner guests.

Chicken Liver Salad

INGREDIENTS

4 large chicken livers

1/2 cup flour

Salt and pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 slices of bacon, chopped

1/4 red onion, sliced

2 cups mixed lettuce

8 cherry tomatoes, quartered

1 medium beet, cooked and cubed

1/2 cup Italian dressing

DIRECTIONS

Rinse and dry the livers. Prick the skin in a couple of places with a knife. Season with salt and pepper and roll in flour on all sides.

Heat the oil in a sauté pan. Add sliced bacon and red onion and cook for three minutes. Add chicken livers and brown on all sides. Remove pan from heat and slowly add Italian dressing. Stir for 30 seconds.

Arrange mixed lettuce, beets and tomato on a serving plate then add ingredients from the pan. Serve immediately.

Simon Webster is the Executive Chef of Sabor a Pasion Estate & Vineyard a multi-faceted dining destination just outside Palestine. For more information go to www.saborapasion.com or call 903-729-9500.